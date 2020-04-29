Buratai Begs Shekau To Surrender - Biafra Nations Youth League (bnyl)

Listen to article

Biafra Nations Youth League, (BNYL) has stated that the Nigerian Chief of Army staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai relocated from Abuja to Borno because of the Coronavirus pandemic and not to fight Boko Haram. Deputy National Leader of BNYL and head of operations, Biafra Broadcasting Service, BBS Media, Ebuta Takon Akor hinted that Buratai is hiding at the area that has been cleared up by Chad Military.

"He ran from Abuja because of the Coronavirus pandemic, and where he is in Borno has been cleared during Chad operations.

He is fooling himself and not the public, where is he in battle field? He is not near Sambisa".

Akor berated the army Chief over the report that the army will accept Biko Haram surrender, wondering whether he was in Borno to beg Abubarka Shekau to surrender. He challenged the Federal Government to carry out similar operations like Chad in the region " if they are not sponsors of the terrorist group "