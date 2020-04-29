Coronavirus: Borno State Update: 6 Deaths Confirmed, To Increase Facility to Carry Out 1000 Daily Tests

Listen to article

The Borno State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aliyu Salisu Kwaya-Bura has said that the number of positive cases rose by 11.

He stated this at the daily update of the pandemic on Tuesday evening.

According to him, the figures were for Monday and Tuesday, adding that the state is following up on 233 persons, while the number of surveillance teams will be increased, with more isolation and testing centres ready to set up to stem the spread of the pandemic.

The commissioner who said the state government was targeting an increase to 1,000 test daily, said that currently, the machine at the Professor Emeritus Umaru Shehu Memorial hospital Bulumkutu Maiduguri has the capacity to carry out 500 tests in one day.

Dr. Kwaya Bura added that plans were on course to use the Microbiology Department of the University of Maiduguri for an additional test centre to increase the capacity to 1,000 tests per day.

Responding to the questions on whether the three additional deaths were contacts of the index case from Pulka or the case from Biu community, the commissioner said they were from different sources.

He however noted that the result of statistics has shown that there were community infections of COVID-19 in Borno State while warning residents of the state capital and it's environs to be more careful and be safe.

Responding to question on why no recovery has been reported so far in the state, Dr. Kwaya Bura said , usually, no recovery or discharge will be recorded before the end of the initial 4 days and some of the patients are responding to treatment while it is expected that series of tests would be conducted first before patients are confirmed negative.