Ooni In Lagos With His Invented Locally Made Fumigators To Curb Coronavirus. 

Arole Oodua & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife was on Tuesday at the Lagos State government house, Marina to donate two of his invented locally made Modular motorized Fumigation Equipments designed to curb and totally eradicate the ravaging deadly pandemic globally known as Covid '19.

Received by Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu in company of his deputy, Mr Obafemi Hamzat, Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, SSG, Folasade Jaji, Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi and other govt functionaries, The Ooni said he decided to support Lagos because the state is the epicenter of the pandemic in Nigeria, saying Governor Sanwo-Olu must be praised for his regular updates to the people of Lagos and Nigeria on the daily efforts of his government to contain Covid-19.

The Ooni also urged other Nigerians to support the government at all levels in the fight against COVID-19. Saying Nigerians must look beyond the palliatives by coming up with more local solutions to save lives during and after the COVID-19, just the way Volkswagen beetle was manufactured during 2nd world wars in the 1940s.

"Lagos is the epicenter of this pandemic, that is why we must support this government by all means. We also must praise this government of Sanwoolu for the way they regularly update Nigerians on their steps to contain the virus.

"Our people should look inward for solutions that are social and local as the present situation calls for home-grown interventions to support our doctors and other frontline warriors." Ooni said.

The monarch who doubles as Yoruba Supreme Head and Co-Chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN) said the fumigators, which were locally fabricated right inside his Ile Oodua palace at Ile-Ife are environmentally-friendly. He stated that the equipment converts the liquid sanitizer to fog, travels faster and stays longer to fight Corona and any other virus in the community.

Governor Sanwoolu eulogized Ooni Ogunwusi as a caring father not only to the Yoruba race but to the entire country.

The governor also expressed his joy that the Ooni found it expedient to visit Lagos State at this critical stage knowing fully well that the state, being the most populated in Nigeria records the highest number of cases almost on daily basis since the sudden eruption of the pandemic.

Sanwoolu however thanked the African foremost monarch for his prompt response towards supporting the efforts of the Lagos State government in ensuring the stoppage of spread of the virus.

Promising the Ooni that his government will make good use of the equipments, Sanwoolu noted that Oba Ogunwusi has equally helped government in educating the rural people not only on the presence of the pandemic as a reality and not a myth but also by encouraging them to provide local answer to the scourge.

"Thank you your majesty for using your office and institution as a strong enabler to be able to communicate and pass on this strong message to our citizens. I want to commend you, for using your office as an institution to let our people know that what we are going through is real, it is not something that anybody has conjured, but it is something we can come together and solve collectively.

"We are all your subjects and It is good that you are leading this conversation today. You are the first that would able to tell our people that COVID19 is real, you have shown we can also look inward and take up a local solution, and you have taken it upon yourself to not just sit back and criticize, but to give back and encourage our local industry and economy, to be very creative and see what kind of local solutions you can bring about." Sanwoolu said.

The fumigation equipments the Ooni donated to Lagos State is a hi-tech equipment of modular fumigators coupled with a large drone fumigation services by FTS Drones Ltd connected to the equipment to release the fumigation into the air with no side effect on the human health.

It is expected that as soon as the Lagos State government commence the fumigation using the motorized modular machines, the apprehension and fear by Lagosians of contracting the virus would be brought to the nearest minimum as the disease will hopefully be contained.