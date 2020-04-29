Oyetola Inaugurates Jtf To Fight Kidnapping, Illegal Mining, Cultism

Listen to article

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday inaugurated the Osun Joint Taskforce as part of efforts to strengthen security and maintain law and order in the state.

Oyetola said the taskforce was inaugurated to fight against kidnapping, cultism, illegal mining and other related crimes in the State.

The Governor maintained that the efforts would go a long way to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his administration and as well helps to retain Osun's status as most secured and safest state in Nigeria.

Oyetola who described security as panacea to socioeconomic development, said the gesture was aimed at reducing the incursion of criminals into the State.

He added that his administration was committed to "providing adequate security for our economic and investment programmes so that our vision for translating the State into an economic hub can be achieved."

The governor stated that this informed the huge investment and priority given to the security sector by the administration since assumption of office. He, therefore, pledged the administration's commitment to fund the taskforce to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

"Today’s flag-off crystallizes our bottom-up approach to fighting crime as we have involved communities across our State to elicit inputs into our security architecture and operations.

"It is also intended to consolidate our achievements and retain the status of Osun as the safest State in Nigeria. The Joint Task Force is a collaboration of the Army, the Police, the Air Force, the Department of State Service, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Immigration Service, and it shall provide operational support for Amotekun to fight cultism, kidnapping, illegal mining and other related crimes.