April 29, 2020 | Health
Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 195 New Cases As Toll Hits 1532
195 new cases of #COVID19 reported;
80-Lagos
38-Kano
15-Ogun
15-Bauchi
11-Borno
10-Gombe
9-Sokoto
5-Edo
5-Jigawa
2-Zamfara
1-Rivers
1-Enugu
1-Delta
1-FCT
1-Nasarawa
As at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 255 Deaths: 44
*“Face masks is recommended for use in addition to other measures like physical distancing, hand hygiene to prevent #COVID19 & is advisable for use when attending mass gatherings Improper use of face masks could predispose you to risk of infection”*