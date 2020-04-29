Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 195 New Cases As Toll Hits 1532

Listen to article

195 new cases of #COVID19 reported;

80-Lagos

38-Kano

15-Ogun

15-Bauchi

11-Borno

10-Gombe

9-Sokoto

5-Edo

5-Jigawa

2-Zamfara

1-Rivers

1-Enugu

1-Delta

1-FCT

1-Nasarawa

As at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 255 Deaths: 44

*“Face masks is recommended for use in addition to other measures like physical distancing, hand hygiene to prevent #COVID19 & is advisable for use when attending mass gatherings Improper use of face masks could predispose you to risk of infection”*