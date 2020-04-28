President Trump Speaks With President Buhari Promises To Send Ventilators To Nigeria

Listen to article

President Donald Trump of United States called President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday and promised to help Nigeria fight the deadly coronavirus. He promised to send ventilators.

“President Muhammadu Buhari had a phone conversation with the US President Donald Trump today, the two leaders discussed Nigeria’s efforts to defeat the COVID–19 Pandemic, and President Trump pledged US support and solidarity. #COVID19Nigeria,” Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Bashir Ahmad tweeted Tuesday.

Also, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, said: “President @MBuhari today had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump, at the request of the American President. The conversation centered on Nigeria’s response to the #COVID19 pandemic”

“President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the disease.

“For his part, President Trump assured that the United States stands in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic. President Trump also extends his best regards to the people of Nigeria.”