Primary School Teacher Tortures 78 Years Old Father, Mother over Landed Property

A primary school teacher, Mr. Patrick Ekpenisi, who teaches at Okundaye Primary School, Ika north east local government area of Delta State, has allegedly brutalized his father and mother over a parcel of land proposed to be sold by the father to repair his leaking roof and settle pressing needs.

The 78 years old man, Pa Benson Ekpenisi, who hails from Owan-Nta Aliosimi, axis of the local government council stated that he and his beloved wife, Mrs. Ekpenisi, have purportedly suffered untold hardship from Patrick, their fifth son.

Narrating their ordeal, the old father of Patrick, stated that trouble started when his son learnt that he (the father) plans to sell a land to repair the leaking roof and settle other expenses.

According to Pa. Ekpenisi, the story started many years ago when my son, Patrick Ekpenisi, who is the fifth among my children, threatened to kill me and the mother. He has been boasting that he has political and palace backup.

The father noted that his son has also told them that he cannot be arrested by the police and in both local governments in Agbor as he would be released by his godfathers.

Pa. Ekpenisi said: "I was sitting under a palm tree in my compound on the said day when my son Patrick, came out from his house which is rightly opposite my own at Boji-Boji Owa-Nta Aliosimi and started pointing fingers at me shouting that the land I am about to sell to repair my leaking roof can't be sold that it should be given to him".

Replying his son, the father said: "who are you Patrick to tell me what to do with my own land again. Besides, the land where you Patrick built your own house was given to you by me. That was how the trouble started", the father narrated.

He stated that the proceed of the land would be used to repair his leaking roof and settle other financial expenses.

He disclosed that his son has also threatened to kill his own mother, "he broke the plastic chair his mother was sitting on and used it to hit her head but the old woman was quick enough to run into the house through the back door and locked the door against him. He tried breaking the door with some objects but couldn't succeed".

He disclosed that this wasn't the first time their son, Patrick tried beating them up, accusing the Owa Oyibu Divisional Police Station, of complicity as nothing has been done whenever the matter was reported at the station.

Pa. Benson who lamented that the issue had been reported to several authorities in the council wept that nothing has been done to combat the issue, calling on the State government and other relevant authorities to come to his aid quickly before his son kills him and the wife.

Eyewitnesses said that Patrick lifted his father up and threw him on the group several times, he also tried killing him by using his head to hit the palm tree he was sitting under but the old man managed to escape.

Corroborating eyewitnesses accounts, the younger brother David Ekpenisi, said his elder brother has not given peace to their parents.

He called on relevant authorities to act quick before Patrick sends their parents to their early graves.

"I am speechless, since over three years ago M.C Ekpenisi Patrick, a primary school teacher has never allowed my parents to have rest.

"I, Ekpenisi David, I am calling on the AIG, DPO Owa-Oyibu, NUT Ika north east, the governor of Delta State, to come to our aid for Intervention. Patrick Boasted countless times that he is above the law.

"Before he kills my parents, let him be brought to book, his wife has been supporting him ever since, I will make sure I fight you legally under the law with my last blood", his younger brother vowed.

Contacted to hear his side of the story, Patrick, accused his parents and siblings of selling over 85 plots of lands just to travel abroad.

Hear him: "they sold more than 85 plots for them to travel abroad. Now, they sold so many things, I did not question them. Now, the only one remaining, they said they want to sell it again.

"My father said he wants to sell and I said no. Share this thing so that we give you money so that you use to solve your problems. They carried my picture, cooked up story and went to the social media and they started posting. It is on viral now.

"My father carried machete and started cutting me anyhow. They machete me both father and mother. The allegations against me are all unfounded", Patrick Ekpenisi, stated.