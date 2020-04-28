Listen to article

OPEN LETTER

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu

Director General, Nigeria Center for Disease Control

The NCDC Headquarters

Plot 801, Ebitu Ukiwe Street

Jabi, Federal Capital Territory

Abuja, Nigeria

Correspondence Mode: WhatsApp Link

Dear Director General,

Urgent Call For Three Testing Centers In Anambra To Avoid Repeat Of Kano Harvest Of Infections & Deaths

Tuesday, 28th April 2020

Onitsha, Eastern Nigeria

We are the Int’l Society for Civil Liberties & Rule of Law; a registered NGO campaigning for civil liberties and rule of law, citizens’ security and safety, and democracy and good governance. For more information, visit our website at www.intersociety-ng.org .