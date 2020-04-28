You Extended Lockdown Not Relaxation - Bnyl Mocks Buhari Over Covid -19 Speech

Listen to article

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, have described President Muhammadu Buhari's Covid19 speech as comic. The National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard stated that President Buhari ignorantly extended the lockdown by another one week but not easing the lockdown. "His Covid19 lockdown order ended yesterday, and by right the gradual process of relaxating it should have began today. He has erred by ordering the relaxation to begin on 2nd May. In doing so, he ignorantly and unknowingly extended it by one week".

He said that the Nigerian State is governed by old folks who hardly remember their past pronouncements, adding that President Buhari is too old to govern Nigeria. " I think that one of the problems of Nigeria's President and those around him is 'old age' as they hardly recall past events".

He said a total lockout is better than relaxation adding that institutions need to resume and businesses need to reopen. The government have shown inadequate capacity in providing for the masses in a period of lockdown even as he said that African continent cannot survive a total lockdown.