April 28:  Cultivating the God-Kind of Faith

Begin to reflect on these principles starting today: Unanswered prayer has more to do with our having the wrong kind of faith than a lack of faith. We were created in God’s image to operate in the same way He does – through words of faith. Faith is active belief and belief in His Word and promises. It is a point of action or belief combined with expectation. “The word is near you; it is in your mouth and in your heart” (Romans 10:8).

Positive faith and negative faith come by the same means: what we listen to and believe. Sometimes God doesn’t answer our prayers because He knows what we are asking for would not be good for us. What you say reflects what is in your heart, that represents what you believe. What you keep saying is what you will receive. The Apostle Paul said that the word of faith he wanted to plant in believer’s hearts was the one he was preaching – the one given by God. (See Romans 10:8). The literal translation of Jesus’ statement, “Have faith in God.” (Mark 11:22), is, “Have the God-kind of faith.

The God-kind of faith comes from hearing the word. A constant diet of God’s Word will nourish your heart. When you experience troubles, the Word will proceed from your mouth, and you will create what the Word says. If you confess and hold unto God’s truth, you will not be made ashamed. He will answer (see Romans 10:10-11). Stay connected to the Word of God to bear fruit in season (see Psalm 1:1-3).

To keep believing, you must plant yourself in a place where the Word is prevalent and the people around you are continually speaking and living it. You also have to be an active participant in practicing your God-Kind of Faith. Note: The wrong kind of faith or the lack of faith can cause your prayers to be unanswered.

Let’s pray: Father, I want to cultivate the God-kind of faith so I can live my life as You. Lord help me to utilize these principles and to appropriate them so I can be strong in maintaining my faith in you and helping others do the same always. I pray that You empower other believers all over the world as well to live in Your kind of faith so they too will lead the world in righteousness, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: 1 Kings 3 – 5; Luke 20:1-26

Holiness Produces the God-kind of Faith.