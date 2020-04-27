Gov Uzodinma rejects Ihedioha’s N800 million budget for renovation of Govt. House

Listen to article

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Monday, said he slashed the N800 million provided in the Emeka Ihedioha’s 2020 budget, for renovation of government house, to N177 million.

Uzodinma spoke in Owerri, during his state-wide broadcast on his 100 days in office, adding that he did it to save more money for the state.

According to Gov. Uzodinma, the government house which was abandoned by Ihedioha was now 80 percent completed.

Uzodinma said among other things that, “It is sad to note that on assumption of office, the Governor’s Office and Lodge were in a state of utter disrepair. The previous administration abandoned both and preferred instead to make due with a make shift bush bar or Odenigbo guest houses as governor’s office.

“This indiscretion on the part of past administrations made governance a public laughing stock. It reduced Government business to a child’s play.

“Meanwhile the Governor’s Office and Lodge became available for the tenancy of rats and rodents. This situation was unacceptable to me.

“Consequently we took immediate steps to remedy this sorry state of affairs. I am glad to inform you that I have renovated the Governor’s office with only N 177M, far less than the N800M the immediate past administration provided in the 2020 budget for its renovation.

“Let me also add that this was after obtaining a no objection certificate from Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), in line with the procurement act of the state.”