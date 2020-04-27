COVID-19 Intervention in Kano State: Full Speech Of The Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources At The Presentation

Listen to article

Presentation of Medical Consumables, Equipment & Ambulance to Kano State By: Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Federal Republic of Nigeria

Protocol

1. Your Excellency, you will recall that on March 9 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari set up a 12 member Presidential Task Force for the Control of COVID-19 under the Chairmanship of the SGF to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and it's attendant impact on critical sectors of the nation's economy.

2. To support this effort, NNPC led other players across the nation's oil & gas industry to embark on an intervention initiative covering three key focus areas,

A. Provision of Medical consumables

B. DeploymentoflogisticsandIn-patientSupportSystem

C. Delivery of Medical Infrastructure

3. Asides NNPC, other participants in this initiative include International Oil Companies , Indigenous petroleum producers, Major Oil Marketers, Crude Oil and Products Traders, Depot Owners and Petroleum Products Marketers and so far the Total commitment to this initiative amounts to ~ $USD 58 million (~N21 billion naira)

4. As a responsive and responsible industry, today's event is a continuation of our effort to distribute committed items under this initiative to states that are affected by this pandemic across the nation

5. The SGF has already led similar effort in Abuja two weeks ago, subsequently, NNPC and partners made donations to Rivers State and two days ago we were in Lagos with the Honourable Minister of State for Health to present medical equipment and ambulances donated by participants in this initiative to states that are affected by the pandemic in the South West Zone

6. Today, NNPC and its partners - Chevron Nigeria Limited (in the Upstream) and Bovas & Company Limited (in the Downstream), are presenting the following items to Kano State.

A. A Toyota Ambulance

B. 2FullkitsVentilators

C. 1 Smith RescuPac ventilator for emergency and transport

D. 10 Pulse Oximeters

E. 10,000 Nose Masks

F. 5000 Nitrile Examination Gloves

G. 250 Face Mask Surgical Splash/Fluid resistance face shield

H. 250 N95 Respiratory Valve less low breathing resistance soft cup

I. 100 PPE Overall full kits

J. 100 PPE Shoe covers

K. 2000 PPE disposable caps

L. L.500 Medimec Surgical face masks

7. Considering supply chain constraints, all committed items cannot be delivered and distributed on the same day across the nation, however NNPC and Partners will continue to extend this gesture to other states that are affected by this pandemic in the North West Zone and across the nation.

8. It is worth highlighting that this initiative is outside the regular Corporate Social Responsibility initiative continuously being deployed by NNPC and the participating Companies.

9. All commitments under this initiative are collected in kind and a clear and transparent governance framework has been established for collecting and distributing the commitments across the country in alignment with the processes and procedures of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

10. I commend NNPC, the donor companies and other participants in this initiative for standing up to be counted at this trying times.

11. We shall remain accountable to Nigerians and will continue to provide details of what has been collected, how it was distributed and where it's been delivered.

Thank You.

