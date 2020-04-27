Oil & Gas COVID-19 Intervention in Kano State (Photos)

Listen to article

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva on Saturday, led the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and its partners - Chevron Nigeria Limited (in the Upstream) and Bovas & Company Limited (in the Downstream) to distribute medical consumables, equipment & ambulance to Kano State.

The following items were presented:

a. A Toyota Ambulance

b. 2 Full kits Ventilators

c. 1 Smith RescuPac ventilator for emergency and transport

d. 10 Pulse Oximeters

e. 10,000 Nose Masks

f. 5,000 Nitrile Examination Gloves

g. 250 Face Mask Surgical Splash/Fluid resistance face shield

h. 250 N95 Respiratory Valveless low breathing resistance soft cup

i. 100 PPE Overall full kits

j. 100 PPE Shoe covers

k. 2,000 PPE disposable caps

l. 500 Medimec Surgical face masks

