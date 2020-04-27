Kano Mysterious Deaths: Kano Emir Reacts

Listen to article

The new Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has revealed that mass deaths recorded in Kano State are not connected to Coronavirus outbreak.

Scores of people, including elites and prominent indigenes of the state, have died in Dala, Fagge, Tarauni, Nasarawa, Gwale and Kano Municipal within one week.

Among those already buried are academics, administrators, bankers, media practitioners and businessmen.

However, the new monarch in a statement personally signed maintained that the deaths were not COVID-19 related.

“We have been informed by the ministry that the deaths were not as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak,” he said.

“This report is really important, the report has further confirmed to us that COVID-19 is real and that as of today about 73 people have tested positive for the pandemic.

“My people, with regards to this situation, it has become necessary for us to remind you of the need to follow all the necessary medical advice,” he said.

He further urged Kano residents to stay away from crowded places, wash their hands regularly and avoid stigmatizing others.

“I equally call on you to look after your children and make sure they do not continue to play football on the streets, once you notice any symptoms please do not hesitate to report such to medical experts,” he advised.

The Emir while calling for more prayers, commiserated with families of the deceased.