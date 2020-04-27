TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

April 27, 2020 | Health

Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 91 New Cases As Toll Hits 1273

By The Nigeria Voice
On the 26th of April 2020, 92 new confirmed cases and five new deaths were recorded in Nigeria

• Four new states (Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Kebbi and Taraba) have reported confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

• Till date, 1273 cases have been confirmed, 239 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory

91 new cases of #COVID19 reported;
43-Lagos
8-Sokoto
6-Taraba
5-Kaduna
5-Gombe
3-Ondo
3-FCT
3-Edo
3-Oyo
3-Rivers
3-Bauchi
2-Osun
1-Akwa Ibom
1-Bayelsa
1-Ebonyi
1-Kebbi
As at 11:50pm 26th April- 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 239 Deaths: 40

One case previously reported in Lagos, is now an Ondo State case The total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is 731, and 8 in Ondo For a breakdown of cases by states, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng


