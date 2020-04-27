Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 91 New Cases As Toll Hits 1273

Listen to article

On the 26th of April 2020, 92 new confirmed cases and five new deaths were recorded in Nigeria

• Four new states (Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Kebbi and Taraba) have reported confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

• Till date, 1273 cases have been confirmed, 239 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory

91 new cases of #COVID19 reported;

43-Lagos

8-Sokoto

6-Taraba

5-Kaduna

5-Gombe

3-Ondo

3-FCT

3-Edo

3-Oyo

3-Rivers

3-Bauchi

2-Osun

1-Akwa Ibom

1-Bayelsa

1-Ebonyi

1-Kebbi

As at 11:50pm 26th April- 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 239 Deaths: 40

One case previously reported in Lagos, is now an Ondo State case The total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is 731, and 8 in Ondo For a breakdown of cases by states, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng