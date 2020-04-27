Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 91 New Cases As Toll Hits 1273
On the 26th of April 2020, 92 new confirmed cases and five new deaths were recorded in Nigeria
• Four new states (Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Kebbi and Taraba) have reported confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.
• Till date, 1273 cases have been confirmed, 239 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory
91 new cases of #COVID19 reported;
43-Lagos
8-Sokoto
6-Taraba
5-Kaduna
5-Gombe
3-Ondo
3-FCT
3-Edo
3-Oyo
3-Rivers
3-Bauchi
2-Osun
1-Akwa Ibom
1-Bayelsa
1-Ebonyi
1-Kebbi
As at 11:50pm 26th April- 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 239 Deaths: 40
One case previously reported in Lagos, is now an Ondo State case The total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is 731, and 8 in Ondo For a breakdown of cases by states, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng