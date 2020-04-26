Coronavirus: Borno State Update: 31 Samples Return Positive, 15 From Index Case Contacts , 16 From Community Contacts.

Listen to article

The Borno State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aliyu Salihu Kwaya Bura has said that 211 contacts were so far recieved and followed up by the High Powered Committee through the established 15 Surveillance Teams. Out of the 211 contacts, 31 returned positive with 15 contacts were from the index case while 16 contacts were from the community or public contacts.

Dr. Kwaya Bura added that seven persons are in Brigadier General Abba Kyari Memorial Hospital Isolation Centre Bolori, twelve persons are at the UMTH isolation Centre and the remaining nine persons are at the State Specialist Hospital Maiduguri Isoalation Centre while three positive cases have already died.

The Secretary of the High Powered Response Committee for the Prevention and Control of Covid-19, Dr Aliyu Salihu Kwaya-Bura stated this at the daily media update held at the multi purpose hall of the Government House Maiduguri Sunday.

The Heath Commissioner further said that 56 alerts were so far received through the toll free lines of the committee with two cases meeting the criteria and samples have been obtained from them and submitted to NCDC for testing and results are being awaited.

He however disclosed that one individual with positive case in Borno State has gone into hiding but he is being tracked down by the Surveillance Team for evacuation to Isoalation Centre while commending the people of Borno state for their compliance with the lockdown order, cooperation, understanding and support to the committee and governemnts efforts in ensuring safety for all.

Dr. Kwaya Bura also urged the Public to realise that both the committee and Government were trying to ensure the safety of all and sundry and not intending to punish or suffer anybody with the lockdown order as being insinuated in some quarters against the social responsibility of government to protect lives and property of it's citizenry.

He also assured that all observations made against the Surveillance Team in responding to calls or alerts will be investigated and improved in the interest of the public despite the huge cost and logistics required while urging healthcare workers to be properly kitted while on duty or calls.

The state Commissioner reminded the public to comply with the existing rules on social distancing and hand washing especially, Mondays and Thursdays that people will be allowed to go to market and move about.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Public Relations Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau said all Banks are free to operate from 8 am till their closing time to ensure that customers access their money to buy foodstuff and other needs between 8 am and 5 pm.

He also reminded people that all measures and instructions in going to collect money at the Banks and going to the markets must wear face masks and mentain social distancing as a way of preventing the spread of the Coronavirus Disease.

Malam Gusau also explained that the ban or restriction of movements on inter city or movement in and out of the state capital Maiduguri city remains and is still in force while thanking the Public for their support and compliance to Governemnts' directives.