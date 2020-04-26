COVID-19: Imo State Records Index Case. MD, FMC Owerri addresses Staff

Listen to article

The covid -19 index case for Imo State was recorded yesterday as was contained in the daily briefing of NCDC. The Government of Imo state and Covid -19 Committee led by Prof. Maurice Iwu are yet to issue official statement. However, the Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre Owerri, Dr. Achigbu Kingsley addressed his staff as the reality unfolds.

Bellow is his statement:

Good morning Management and Staff of our dear Centre. There is a need to address us this morning on the events of the past 24hours. We woke up in the early hours of yesterday 25th April, 2020 to the obvious reality that COVID-19 is no respecter of physical boundaries as the first positive and confirmed case was identified in Owerri, Imo state.

He is a 45year old man who lives and works in Owerri and is not a staff of the Centre as may be widely speculated. He was promptly admitted into the Isolation facility. He is presently not showing symptoms and is on appropriate management based on the NCDC guidelines.

The facility is equipped to handle his case. The essence of this briefing is for us to show more vigilance as well as fully abide by recommended preventive measures such as; frequent hand washing with soap and water, use of alcohol based sanitizers, maintaining appropriate social distancing, avoidance of crowding, consistent wearing of face masks which we have provided for staff in the Centre any time you are to leave home.

You are also advised to self isolate and call the State task force on COVID-19 emergency lines or the FMC, Owerri Infectious diseases Control committee advertised phone numbers if you develop fever, cough or difficulty breathing or have been in contact with a suspected or diagnosed case of COVID-19.

Do not come to the hospital at such times but self isolate at home, wear your mask always and make the call so that the Intervention team can arrange to safely get you from home to avoid putting your family and others at risk. It is pertinent to remind us that COVID-19 is not a death sentence as majority of those affected recover with supportive management.

The govt. of Imo State in conjunction with the NCDC and the Tertiary hospitals including our centre is presently scaling up its testing activity with the adoption of the community testing approach. It is expected that more cases may be identified as the program unfolds.

Our Centre will sustain the already established preventive programs such as the WASH program, production of sanitizers, liquid soap, face masks and the weekly disinfection of all service areas.

I salute all our staff and indeed all the health workers who are standing for our nation at this difficult time as their labour of Service will forever be remembered. Keep safe and stay well.

God bless you.

Dr. Achigbu Kingsley

MD, FMC,OWERRI