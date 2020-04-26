April 26:  Living in Reality

Listen to article

Jesus told His disciples to, “Be of good cheer” in the midst of a bad storm at sea. (See Matthew 14: 22-23). Most people will respond, “You can’t be serious. There’s nothing to be cheerful about here. There’s a storm, the boat is breaking apart, we’re sinking and you say, ‘Be of good cheer’? You can’t see reality, can you?” when you express faith, some say, “You’re not facing reality.” We’ve been trained to think that reality is what you can see with your eyes and touch and feel with your sensory organs before you believe.

Actually, the person who is not living in faith is the one who is not living in reality. “Faith is being sure of what we hope for and being certain of what we do not see.” (Hebrews 11:1). Faith is your title deed, the proof of your legal ownership of what you are praying for. Therefore, faith is your reality. Again, make sure you exercise the “God-kind of faith.” Jesus says, “If you remain in me and my word remains in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be given you” (John 15: 7).

In effect He says, “Tell me what I tell you.” The God-kind of faith puts complete trust in God’s Word. Keep believing and speaking of God’s goodness and the “impossible” things He can bring to pass. Romans 4:17 says, God fulfills His Word and “calls things that are not as though they were.” Affirm in your heart, “This is the beginning of a new lifestyle of faith for me – the God-kind of faith.” Remember, all prayers must be prayers of faith! You begin to ask God to fulfill His Word in your life and begin to call things that are not into your life as though they were using God’s Word. This is the God-kind of faith. Note: Faith, active belief, and expectation all come by what we hear and believe in.

Let’s pray: Father, I believe that if I pray according to Your Word, You will be faithful to answer me. Lord, continue to lead me into this exciting lifestyle of prayer. Give me the grace Lord, to begin to call things that are not as though they were into my life beginning today, In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Reading for today: 2 Samuel 23-24; Luke 19:1-27

Faith in Christ is the Standard for Your Reality.