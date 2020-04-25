Coronavirus: Borno State Update: 3 Deaths Confirmed, 15 Persons Positive, 17 Samples Return Negative

Listen to article

Borno Now Records Three Deaths From Covid-19, 15 Persons Still Positive, 17 Samples From Pulka Return Negative,... As Zulum Relaxes Lockdown On Mondays and Thursdays. Allows Pure Water, Ice Block, Mai Moya, Mai Shayi,,Mai Kosai, Bread Baker's, Mai Waina to Operate Daily in the Evenings in the Spirit of Ramadan Fasting.

The Borno State Commissioner of Health who doubles as the Secretary of the Borno State High Powered Committe for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, Dr Aliyu Salihu Kwaya Bura has disclosed that the state recorded another death bringing the total number of death from the Covid-19 disease to three in the state.

The commissioner stated this Saturday while updating journalists on the situation of the disease in Maiduguri. He said that the total number of persons infected in Borno state still remains 15 based on the results so far recieved.

He added that out of the 15 persons that tested positive, 12 of them are from the contacts of the index case while three are from other sources. Seven of them are presently responding to treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) Isolation Centre while the remaining five are at Abba Kyari Isoalation Centre Bolori.

According to him, all the 17 samples obtained from Pulka and sent to NCDC returned negative while the remaining 35 individuals quarantined are still being closely monitored .

He further explained that 50 alerts have been received by the committee from the public. Five alerts were received today (saturday) and two others were received yesterday. Investigation by Surveillance Team was carried out, samples taken and result being awaited.

Dr. Kwaya Bura noted that the committee has increased surveillance within the state capital and it's environs down to Mafa and Banki Bornoder town as well as other border communities to control the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

He revealed that with the efforts of secuirty agents , the committee presently has about 150 persons quarantined in Banki border town who are in their 10th day now to ascertain their status before they will be allowed into the country.

The commissioner also said that Maiduguri Hajj Camp is being used as a quarantine facility for all new entrants into Maiduguri while soliciting for further cooperation and understanding of the public with the committee to ensure that the state is safe from further infections.

He added that the Committee has increased the capacity of surveillance team in order to ensure that every part of the state is covered.

Dr. Kwaya Bura said following the relaxation of the lockdown on Mondays and Thursdays, the committee has increased measures to safegaurd the people by way of providing face mask for the people who will be entering the markets to buy foodstuffs.

He said similarly, hand washing points for people going and exiting the market will be provided at the entry and exit points of markets.

Dr Kwaya Bura further appealed to the people to maintain social distancing and ensure they wash their hands properly before entering the markets and when leaving the markets.

Commissioner for Transport, Hon Abuabakr Tijani said the committee has proposed a meeting with all the local transport union leaders including KeKe NAPEP to remind them that the previous order still stand on number of passengers to be taken to maintain social distancing.

The State Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Tijani Gini said that the Committee has been visiting and monitoring sources of water within the metropolis and it's environs to ensure social distancing and hand washing at boreholes, pure water producers and Mai Moya places.