Gov. Obaseki Denies Knowledge Of His Chief Of Staffs' Resignation

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said he was yet to receive any form of communication from his Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele, who tendered his resignation letter on Friday.

Obaseki said this on Saturday in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie.

He said he has only seen the news of the resignation on social media, but would accept it whenever he gets the letter officially.

The statement said: “In the past few hours, it emerged on social media that the Chief of Staff, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, has resigned his appointment with the Edo State Government.

“While the governor has not received any formal communication to this effect, he believes that this is a personal decision of Mr. Akerele.

“However, whenever the resignation letter gets to the governor, he would accept it, and he wishes Akerele all the best in his future endeavours.”