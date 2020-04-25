FG's Rice Palliative To Oyo State Unfit For Consumption

Listen to article

Indications have emerged that 1800 bags of rice donated by the Federal Government to Oyo State as COVID-19 palliatives are unfit for consumption.

According to reports, the three trailer loads of rice were found, on close inspection, to have been infected by weevils.

The government of Oyo has indicated it will return the rice to the sender.

Men of the Nigeria Customs Service delivered the rice on Monday as a gift from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

“It was in the process of further inspection that we discovered that the rice had been infested with weevils”, said Debo Akande, the executive assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Agribusiness.

“On that basis, we formed a committee to re-inspect it so we can be sure of what we have received.

“We don’t want to create another problem while providing solution to another one. We have inspected it; we have done random selection and we have seen that similar things apply across the board.

“We have agreed to return them to the source. But if there are good ones with good quality that could be sent to us as replacement, we will be glad to receive them.”