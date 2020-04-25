Gov Zulum Flags Off Distribution of Pallaitives At Customs House Muna IDPs Camp

Listen to article

Governor Babagama Umara Zulum of Borno state on Saturday flagged off the distribution of Palliatives to cushion the sufferings of the people during the lockdown.

Launching the Distribution at the Customs House IDPs Camp Muna Garage, he said about 3000 male households and 1500 females will benefit at the flag off while about 64000 households have been targeted at the Custom house IDPs camp Muna located at the outskirts of Maiduguri along Maiduguri -Dikwa road.

The governor said a Committee on the Distribution of the Palliatives was constituted and inuagurated yesterday Friday to cushion the sufferings of the people, especially, those fasting in the month of Ramadan which informed the flag off the distribution.

He however warned the general public to desist from all sort of social gathering and stick to the rules of the response team on spread of the coronavirus disease.

The governor urged Chairman of the Committee to be diligent, fair and discharge their duties transparently

He also disclosed that North East Development Commission (NEDC) has donated foodstuff such as 15000 bags of maize flour , 14 000 bags of millet 15000 bags of rice and condiments including vegetable oil

The governor said Women IDPs will get a wrapper and N5000 cash each while the men.IDPs get tbag of rice, maize flour, vegetable oil and condiments.

Earlier at the Monday Market in an interview with Journalists, the governor said a task force will be constituted to control prices of goods in the market

He also expressed appreciation to the people of Borno for complying with the lockdown directive to stay at home.

Zulum added that Goverrnnent was aware of the difficulties people were exposed to or facing in the wake of the lockdown as such, he pledged that government will review the lockdown to enable Muslims ummah on Mondays and Thursdays to come out and buy what they will eat and break their fast with, then return to the lockdown Tuesdays and Fridays.

According to him, a task force will be constituted to monitor sales of foodstuff at the market during the lockdown as well control prices of goods in the market to avoid traders exploiting the people and hoarding food unnecessarily.

The Chairman of the Palliatives Distribution Committee, Engineer Bukar Talba who is also the State Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources assured the governor that the Committee will carry out it's assignment with all honesty and transparency while pointing out that, the Committee will not abuse the confidence reposed on it by the Government.

Some of the beneficiaries, Ali Kachallari, Abbas Mohammed, and Alhaji Jukudun in their appreciation, thanked the governor for his gesture and prayed God to reward, protect and guide him to continue to serve humanity.