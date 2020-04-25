Distribution Of Covid-19 Palliatives Begins Today As Borno State Gov Constitute a 16-man High Powered Committee on Palliatives

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has constituted a 16-member committee that will today, Saturday, commence the distribution of palliatives, mostly varieties of food items, to cushion the effects of 14 days statewide lockdown.

Special Adviser on public relations and strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, announced this in a statement released on Friday night.

Gusau said the committee to be chaired by commissioner of agriculture, Engr Bukar Talba, will target vulnerable persons in urgent need of government interventions as the Governor will continue to monitor progress in the continued lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The spokesman added that chairperson of the state emergency management agency, Hajja Yabawa Kolo is to serve as secretary.

14 other members of the commitee include:

1. Commissioner for science, technology and innovation

2. Commissioner of Trade​​​​

3. Commissioner of Special Duties​​​

4. Commissioner Youth and Sports​​

5. Special Adviser on Monitoring​​​​​ and evaluation

6. Special Adviser on Women Affairs​​​​

7. Special Adviser on investment ​​​​​

8. Senior Special Asst on Protocol​​​​​

9. Representative of NEMA​​​​​​

10. Representative of the NEDC​​​​​​

11. Representative of the VSF​​​​​

12. Representative of SSS​​​​​​, Borno command.

13. Representative of the Nigeria Police​​​​​​ Force

14. Representative of the Media ​​​​​

Governor Zulum expects the committee to discharge its duty with efficiency, highest sense of responsibility and most importantly, with the fear of God, the statement said.