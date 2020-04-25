April 25:   Dwelling at the River Bank

Listen to article

Have you been waiting for an answer to prayer? Some of your prayer requests have not yet been manifested because their season has not come. Therefore, between the seed prayer (your prayer in faith) and the manifestation of the fruit, just think you’re dwelling at the river bank, reading, speaking, living and meditating on the Word of God expecting your answer.

To sustain belief, you must keep taking in the Word. In reality, (we) believers should be as river banks to one another, building up each other with the Word. We can “Speak to one another with Psalms, hymns and spiritual songs” (Ephesians 5:19). We also must remind others to keep believing as they await their seasons’ arrival. “Encourage one another daily, as long as it is called today, so that none of you may be hardened by sin’s deceitfulness” (Hebrews 3:13). “Anyone who trusts in Him will never be put to shame.” For there is no difference between Jew and Gentile-the same Lord is Lord of all and richly bless all who call on Him” (Romans 10:11).

God blesses all who call on Him because of their faith. When you trust God and believe what He has promised you, He says He will vindicate you at the end. He will make you such a blessing that people will wonder and say, “Tell me about your God.” Then you can pass along the word of faith to others. Faith is a ministry God releases. He sends the word of faith, using us to deliver it to others (see Luke 10:2-16).

The more we speak the Word of faith the more we strengthen our faith through the Word. Note: A constant diet of the Word of God will nourish your heart and grow your faith in Him. Thank God for His Word and faithfulness today, in Jesus’ name.

Let’s pray: Father, give me grace to dwell along the riverbank, drawing from Your Word and encouraging my brothers and sisters in Christ. Together, we will see You bring fruits in our lives. Thank You Lord, for Your faithfulness that is multiplied for us morning by morning, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: 2 Samuel 21-22; Luke 18: 24-43

