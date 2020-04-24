Coronavirus: Borno State Update: 15 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

Listen to article

Borno State has confirmed 15 COVID-19 Cases: To Grant Window To BeansCake, Masa, Dried Yam Sellers , Mai Shayi, Pure Water, Ice Block For Ramadan-Fast Muslims to Buy and Break Their Fast... To Punish Three Imams That Violated Lockdown Order and Held Friday Congregational Prayers in their Mosques

Borno State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aliyu Salihu Kwaya Bura who is also the Secretary of the State High Powered Response Committee on Coronavirus has announced that there are 15 active cases in Borno as at today, Friday, 24th April 2020.

Briefing newsmen on the update in the state, he said three additional cases were recorded as at the time of the briefing, noting that, of the 15 cases, five are in Isolation Centre, seven are at the University ot Maiduguri Teaching Hospital ( UMTH) Isolation Centre and one is at the Abba Kyari Isoalation Centre.

Dr. Kwaya Bura further explained that 145 people are in self isolation and are being monitored but none of them has manifested any symptoms.

Th commissioner added that two suspects have been brought in from Dikwa today Friday, along with some samples , stressing that , 17 samples have equally been received from Pulka where the index case was reported.

He however said that in view of the Ramadan fast, the Committee will grant a widow of time to grinding machine operators, women who fry Akara, Masa, yams, sellers of shayi, bread, ice block and pure water for those fasting to be able to get something to break their fast.

Speaking, the State Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture who is also a member of the Committee , Alhaji Babakura Abba Jato, told journalists that three Imams have so far violated the lockdown order by conducting Friday prayers, pointing out that the Shehu of Borno, HRH, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Ibn Umar El Kanemi will direct the Chief Imam to apprehend them for appropriate action against their offence.

He said :"Even if only one person infected with the virus attends the congregational prayers in a mosque with 1,000 people, only God knows how many people will also be infected and the extent the disease will be spread.

“We can only practice our religion only when we are in good health. The pandemic is real and has spread more than 17,000 kilometres and has been all over the world. So, no one should take the total lockdown order for granted.", Jato said.