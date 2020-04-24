For The First Time Since The Pandemic Began, Every State In Nigeria Has An Intervention!

Listen to article

Lagos, Nigeria: 24 April 2020, Lately, the leading Covid-19 interventions database, BeatingCorona.ng has seen an uptick in intervention activities from the government, individuals, and non-governmental organizations.

The database has just recently recorded interventions that have been made in Niger state. This is news because the North Central state has been the only state in Nigeria without any recorded interventions until now. You can visit the interventions page to learn more about the three interventions that have been introduced in Niger state to see what type of assistance was provided.

The database has also recorded 145 billion Naira from 395 contributors. A heavy leap from what was reported last week, which had financial donations at 127 billion Naira from 270 contributors.

Leading fashion and style web-zine Bellanaija, renowned personality Denrele Edun and lifestyle influencers King Pexxie have all joined the BeatingCorona campaign calling on everyone to join hands and fight COVID-19 together. Both influencers with wide-reaching platforms will enable the Beating Corona, through The Future Project platform to reach more people who need it.

On April 19, The Future Project had an insightful tweet-chat with Segun Awosanya (Segalink) of the Social Intervention Advocacy Foundation (SIAF), on what food and security means during a lockdown.

The beating corona database is regularly updated, so you should check it out. You can begin with our interventions page to see all the people helping and how they are doing it. Our find help page will keep you informed on people rendering help, how you can support them or access any of their interventions.

For people looking to have their initiatives, the database has a new enlisting system that will help expand its cache of help centers.

Visit: beatingcorona.ng.

Need some help? Visit: https://beatingcorona.ng/covid-19-helpers/