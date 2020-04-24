Bola Tinubu's Chief Security Officer Dies After Brief Illness

Listen to article

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has lost Lati Raheem, his Chief Security Officer (CSO) who was his most trusted aide.

Raheem was said to had been sick briefly and hospitalised. He had high blood pressure and diabetes but died in early hours of Friday.

He had been on Tinubu’s team for over 20 years and was the only aide still left from his time as governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007.

He will be buried according to Muslim rites on Friday, the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month of the Islamic calendar.