Job Carnival: Ben Ayade an exceptional leader, other Governors should emulate him; Youth Body

The Nigerian Youth Congress, coordinating youth body have commended the great gesture by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State over his broadcast of last week where he promised to employ all the youths of cross rivers state from the Age of 18 - 35 years with a payment of thirty thousand monthly to them.

In a statement by the President of Nigerian Youth Congress, Blessing Akinlosotu, he said Governor Ben Ayade is an exceptional, outstanding and extraordinary leader with great vision. I am not surprised because of his level of exposure and educational background, he has done what I called poverty alleviation revolution for the young citizens of Cross Rivers State.

That singular gesture is exemplary, noble and highly commendable. We hope other Governors in Nigeria will emulate him and do the same for the youth of this country especially when the nation is facing great health and economic challenge.

Ayade made this comment when he was distributing palliatives to the citizens of Cross Rivers State last weekend through the royal fathers in the state. Also, in a statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Christian Ita this week said the Governor appointed 426 others aides where a 19-years old Louis Okon was appointed a Personal Assistant - Technical (Data Management), the youngest person in government in Nigeria so far.

We all know the impact of the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID 19) at this critical time where the young people are finding it difficult to sustain the stay at home order in other not to spread the deadly virus. A monthly salary of thirty thousand Naira at this very challenging period is a great gesture that needed to be appreciated by all Nigerians.

We will continue to appreciate him and his team for this laudable initiative that will reduce the suffering of the youths of Cross Rivers State and the country at large. We promised to continue our support for his administration and also challenge him whenever he derails in his mandate to improve the lives of the citizens of Cross Rivers State.