Borno NUJ Felicitates With Muslim Community on Commencement of Ramadan Kareem

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno Council Bulama Talba on behalf of working journalists felicitate with the Muslim community on successful commencement of this years' fast and wish all blessed Ramadan.

In a statement issued Friday by Malam Mohammed Ibrahim, the State Secretary, NUJ Borno State Council also called on the people of Borno to use the holy period to continuously pray for an end to the insurgency and corona virus pandemic ravaging the world.

The Union equally appealed to citizens to obey government preventive measures against Covid-19 especially the lock down hygiene practices and social distancing as well as support programmes geared towards the good of all.

"We also appeal to Borno state government to extend it's generosity by providing palliatives to neighbourhoods in need and the less privileged in this period of Ramadan under lockdown and traders not to hike prices of essential commodities."

The Union also implored the government to allow neighbourhood shops and vendors to operate so that the public can have access to food items, fruits, water as well as other essential commodities easily during this months of Ramadan.

NUJ however called on government to provide the needed protective equipment and incentives to all

health personnel and working journalists during this trying times to continue to keep citizens well informed and safe.