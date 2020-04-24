April 24:  Are You A Tree Planted by the Water?

Listen to article

Ephesians 5:25-26 states, “Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her to make her holy, cleansing her by the washing with water through the word.” In the Bible, water is a symbol of the Word of God. The tree mentioned in Psalm 1:3 is “planted by streams of water.” It is healthy and fruitful because it is near the streams and can draw water with its roots.

Similarly, you must be connected to the Word of God so it can flow continuously into your life; then you will bear your fruits in its season. You might not receive an immediate answer to prayer, but the season will come because the word is flowing into your life. Everyone who has questioned your trust in God will see the fruits of your faith in you, the tree, because you’re planted in the infinite truth of His Word. How do you keep believing? You must be planted in a place where the Word is prevalent and the people around you are continually speaking and living it. This does not depend on church attendance, rather, on your regular dosage on the Word through Bible study, prayer and fasting.

Spending time in the word will transform your mind. When you hear something continually, it becomes a part of your heart. You start believing it, and you reflect your belief through what you say and do, then the fruits start to appear. Blessed is the man whose delight is in the law [Word] of the Lord, and on whose law [Word] he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither. Whatever he does prospers (Psalm 1:1-3). Note: When you stay connected to the word of God, there’s no guessing and no doubting, you will bear fruits in God’s appointed time and season of your believing-life in Jesus’ name.

Let’s pray: Father, please forgive me for not remaining planted beside the water of Your Word every day. Help my roots to go down deep into the Word so I can bear much fruits. Your Word is the life spring. I seek to be washed in Your Word every day and be clean and covered with the holy blood of the Lamb. Jesus, set me free to live according to Your Word. My good success depends on Your holy Word. Glory be unto Your name forever, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: 2 Samuel 19-20; Luke 18: 1-23

May Your Leaf Never Wither.