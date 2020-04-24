Call For Submissions: Covid-19 Poetry/essay Anthology

Listen to article

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers, through her newly launched 'Writers Against COVID-19' movement invites writers to submit poems and essays on COVID-19 for her upcoming COVID-19 Poetry/Essay Anthology.

The proposed anthology is in reaction to the novel COVID-19 pandemic currently 'harassing' the world; and it offers writers copious page to register their views on the pandemic, as well as contribute their pencraft towards winning the war against the virus.

In the words of the project's Coordinator, Izunna Okafor, "the maiden anthology will feature 'responsive' and 'bang-up' works on COVID-19 by ardent writers from different parts of the world, and will hauntingly stand as global writers' common 'voice' and 'punch' in the fight against coronavirus."

The anthology which is expected to be available by the fall of May exclusively focuses on 'CORONAVIRUS'. Thus, only works written on the theme will be accepted for publication therein.

Before submitting your entry, here are few THINGS TO NOTE:

1. Submission is FREE and open to writers from any part of the world.

2. Entry must focus on the theme —Coronavirus

3. 'Coronavirus' is NOT the title of the anthology, neither must it be the title of your entry. It is only but a theme, and must be adhered to while writing.

4. Entrant can give their work any interesting title of their choice.

5. There is NO monetary prize attached. The cause being championed by the movement and the anthology is a worthy one, and thus requires ardency, volunteerism and sacrifice.

6. Only works that 'comply' to the submission guidelines will be selected and published.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:

1. Only ONE entry per entrant (poem or essay).

2. Entry MUST be written in English Language

3. Entry should be brief and concise —a maximum of 500 words for essays, and a 30 lines for poetry.

4. Author’s information —location, contact details, and a short bio of no more than 40 words should be included in the submission.

5. Entry MUST be type-written and sent in the body of the mail; NOT AS AN ATTACHMENT. Entries sent as attachment will be automatically disqualified.

6. Entry MUST be original work of the entrant.

7. All entries should be sent on or before 23rd May, 2020. Late entry will not be accepted.

8. Entries should be sent via mail to [email protected]

9. The subject of mail should be 'COVID-19 ANTHOLOGY'.

BENEFITS:

1. All successful and shortlisted entries will be published in the COVID-19 Poetry/Essay Anthology.

2. Online promotion of the successful/published entries and entrants.

3. All successful/published entrants are entitled to e-copy of the published anthology.

4. All successful/published entrants will be given Certificates of Participation.

5. Automatic/free membership and admission into the the Society of Young Nigerian Writers will be given to successful/published young Nigerian entrants.

For further inquiries, support or partnership, contact:

[email protected]

Or, call:

+2348163938812, Izunna Okafor

+2347069085422, Musa Mohammad

+2348072673852, Wole Adedoyin