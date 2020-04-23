Update: Borno State Confirms 11 cases of COVID-19... Health Commissioner

Listen to article

Borno State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aliyu Salihu Kwaya Bura has said that "there are now 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with seven people in isolation who are carefully being monitored and they are doing well".

Dr. Kwaya Bura stated this Thursday at the daily media briefing by the High powered Committee on coronavirus in the state added that 11 samples have been received from Pulka while five alerts were received today Thursday.

He however noted that 36 people have been traced in Biu following the reported index case from there who has since died however none of the 36 traced cases has met the condition for testing.

Dr. Kwaya Bura further said that an individual in Marama has provided a 100 bed facility for use as quarantine facility for people particularly in Southern Borno following the reported case in Biu.

He said also that the Committee expressed appreciation to the people of Borno State for adhering strictly to the guidelines of the lockdown and hoped that they shall continue to do same until the end of this unfortunate pandemic.