The Oil & Gas Industry Intervention Initiative on COVID -19

Listen to article

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva led the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and its partners under the umbrella of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group, Chevron Nigeria Limited & Deltatek Offshore to distribute ambulances & key medical supplies to more states that are most affected by the pandemic in the South West geopolitical zone i.e. Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo and Osun States.

Distributed items include:

6 Toyota Ambulances

2,500 N-95 Respiratory Face Mask

5,000 Pieces of Safety Goggles and

5,000 Pieces of Protective Body Suits

20,000 Respiratory Masks

The Nigeria Oil & Gas Industry under the leadership of NNPC had embarked on an intervention initiative covering three key thematic areas, viz;

1. Provision of Medical consumables

2. Deployment of logistics and In-patient Support System

3. Delivery of Medical Infrastructure



The Total commitments to this initiative amount to ~ $USD 58 million (~N21 billion naira) in the first instance. It is worth reiterating that all commitments under this initiative are collected in kind and a clear and transparent governance framework has been established for collecting and distributing the commitments across the country, in alignment with the processes and procedures of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.