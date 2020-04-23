Angel Of Death With Vengeful Sword

Listen to article

Nigeria's Leaders are only concerned about their personal wealth and comfort, never about the common good. They always put the cart before the horse and expect to make progress. Without deep reflection they throw money at real or imagined problems with the intention that a large chunk of it will land into their personal pockets.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the Buhari Government as totally ill-prepared to govern. Given the suddenness of the pandemic, we advised them that the main priority is food for the masses during the lockdown stage and accountable cash disbursements through individual bank accounts to all the needy during the economy re-opening stage.

What did we see?

The Buhari Administration started throwing raw cash belonging to the entire nation, to their own poor kinsmen up north and almost certainly largely into their own pockets. The only way of proving otherwise is for the Buhari Administration to #RenderAccount.

The starving poor people observing lockdown down south and elsewhere were forced into major stampedes as they struggled to secure the paltry food palliatives distributed haphazardly. This administrative stupidity nullified all the accumulated gains of social distancing which was the original purpose of the whole lockdown exercise. It was inevitable therefore that Nigeria would witness community spread of Covid-19 a few weeks later.

This is where we are now.

My prayer for Nigeria's rich and powerful who seat in air-conditioned offices while defrauding the poor is this. Pray that you do not have any underlying sicknesses. Because the Angel of Death with an avenging sword, called Covid-19, is moving about right now across Nigeria, even as I write.

None of us knows who among us will be mowed down and who among us will survive. Those who are mowed down may not be the worst of us, while those who survive, may not be the best among us. So let none gloat, because time and chance governeth all.

The greatest takeaway of it all however, is that a nation is only as secure as its weakest members. God lets his rain fall on both the just and the unjust. The rich and powerful nationwide who have obstinately refused to cater for all, but act only for their pockets and their own kinsmen, will pay a very big price for this oversight.

We wait and watch.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.