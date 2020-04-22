Covid-19: Gareth Bale Donates £500,000 To Hospital

Listen to article

Real Madrid winger, Gareth Bale has donated a sum of £500,000 to the workers of the hospital where he was born in Wales to thank them for their relentless sacrifice during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money has reportedly been given to the hospital’s charity, the Cardiff & Vale Health Charity, which provides extras for staff and patients that normal NHS funding does not cover.

The former Tottenham Hotspur winger in a video message thanked the workers of the hospital for their hard work and sacrifice during the current Coronavirus crisis.

His words "“The University Hospital of Wales holds a special place in my heart – it was where I was born.

“It has provided great support to my friends and family and the wider community.

“So, me and my family would like to show our support. Keep up the good work, you are doing an amazing job and thank you very much.”

The chief executive of the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Len Richards, while commending the good gesture shown to the staffs of the hospital by the Bales said "I’d like to say a big thank you to Gareth, Emma and their family for this fantastic donation.

“It’s so heartening to hear they have chosen to give something back to their local hospital to say thank you for the services both them, their family and friends have received, and to recognise all the hard work the staff and all at our hospitals are doing at this very difficult time.

“I would also like to say that gestures like this are testament to the fantastic work that our clinical and support colleagues carry out every day.

“Thank you so much.”

Since Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 for a world record fee, he's scored over 100 goals, bagged four Champions League titles, three FIFA club world cups and as well as LaLiga and Copa Del Rey Winners's medals.