Synw Mourns Menegian Saro-wiwa, Renames Her Covid-19 Correspondence Course After Him

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) on Tuesday joined other eminent writers across the country to mourn the death of Menegian Saro-Wiwa, son of late environmentalist, activist and playwright, Ken Saro-Wiwa, who died recently from coronavirus (Covid-19) complications in a London hospital. Menegian Saro-Wiwa, being the first Nigerian Poet/Writer to have died of the disease.

A press release signed by Mr. Wole Adedoyin, SYNW National President on Tuesday, said they received the news of the death of the late poet with shock and pray that his soul should rest in eternal peace. Menegian’s death comes almost four years after the death of Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr, eldest son of the late activist.

In the same dimension, the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) has also renamed her Covid-19 Correspondence Course after Menegian Saro-Wiwa as a way of honoring the departed Nigerian Poet.

It will be recalled that the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) recently launched her “Covid-19 Correspondence Course” aim at informing, educating and testing the knowledge and ability of the participant on issues surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic virus. The course covers areas like introduction to the Virus, Transmission, Medical information and Prevention. The course is an internet based and certificate of participation/completion will be issued to individual participant at the end of the course.

Objectives of the Course include; To inform and educate the masses on the Convid-19 Pandemic disease; to test the ability/knowledge of the participant on issues surrounding the virus; to help the Federal Government fight against the spread of Covid-19 virus in Nigeria and to help Nigerian government provide advice on how best to fight the virus.

The literary body finally expressed their condolences to the Ken Saro Wiwa’s family, Ogoni people and to the people of the pen community for the loss of one of their literary associates.