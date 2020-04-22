A Special Broadcast on Covid-19 by the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano on Wednesday April 22, 2020 to Update Ndi Anambra on the Latest Development.

Listen to article

Ndi Anambra, I am here to give you an update you on our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Anambra State.

In my last address to you on Saturdy April 18, 2020, I informed you that the first post treatment test of the Covid-19 Index Case in Anambra State had returned negative. Today, I am delighted to tell you that the second test on our Index Case has also returned negative. Following the NCDC protocol on Covid-19, therefore, I have asked the Commissioner of Health to discharge him from our Protective Care Center. We have also made some arrangements to decontaminate his home to ensure that there is no further incident.

Update on Contact Tracing:

Following the good news we have received on our Index Case, we have submitted the samples of the 36 remaining people that had direct contact with him for testing. This is to ensure that we do not leave any loopholes in our fight against this pandemic. I will keep you posted on the outcome of the tests once the results are out.

Re-Strengthening our Strategies against Covid-19:

Ndi Anambra, I must commend your resilience, your patience and your cooperation so far in this fight against Coronavirus. However, the danger is not over yet. I count on your support and commitment as we race to the finishing line. To ensure that we are firmly on track, here are the things we must pay attention to –

 All our boundaries with neighbouring states remain completely closed. Only people on essential services and haulage trucks with essential commodities are allowed passage after a stringent check and confirmation by the security personnel at the boundaries.

 From today onwards, it has become compulsory to wear a face mask in Anambra State. Anyone who is seen outside his home without a face mask shall be guilty of breaking the Anambra State Protocol on Covid-19. This principle shall be enforced by all Traditional rulers, Religious Leaders, the Presidents General, Women Leaders, Market Association Leaders, Youth Association Leaders and every community leader that has influence on our people. We encourage our people to make their own masks to ensure availability of masks. However, polyester and polythene materials must not be used in making masks.

 Food markets in Anambra State are to open only on Tuesdays and Fridays. Traders and customers in these markets must always maintain the principles of Social Distancing during the transaction process.

 The wholesale medical drug market (Ndi Ogbo Ogwu) in Onitsha is permitted to open only on Tuesdays and Fridays. Please note that any stores/shops located in the markets not dealing on food items or medical drugs remain closed. The security agents have been directed to ensure a rigorous enforcement.

 Transport operators, banks and other businesses are expected to assist in the enforcement of Mask Wearing by insisting that their customers wear a mask as a pre-condition for service.

 All intercity/intra-community transits remain closed.

 All motor parks in the State remain closed.

 We also encourage our people to maintain the globally accepted Covid-19 protocol of regular hand-washing, regular use of hand-sanitizers and other social-distancing rules that I have repeatedly communicated in my previous addresses.

Ndi Anambra are advised to contact the Anambra State Public Health Emergency Operation Center immediately (PHEOC) once they feel unwell. The PHEOC numbers are 09034728047. 08117567363,09034668319, 08163594310,08145434416. WhatsApp: 09033605959. SMS: 09074285546

Appreciation of Donors.

Ndi Anambra I am delighted to acknowledge that our people have continued to respond to our appeal for help and have been making donations to the Covid-19 Special Fund. I am most grateful to you all for your kind support both to the state and to the various communities. Ndi Anambra that is the spirit that will see us through this trying period. We shall keep updating the list of donors to ensure that no one is left out or denied due recognition.

You may visit www.absradiotv.com for details.

Appreciation of Healthcare Workers:

Before I end this address, I must not fail to commend our irrepressible healthcare workers who are the only army we have in this special war. These are brilliant men and women who keep sleepless nights that we may sleep with both eyes closed. On behalf of the good people of Anambra State, I thank you for standing strong for us all.

Ndi Anambra, we have come a long way on this journey, but we still have some distance left to cover. Let’s all apply ourselves to the task at hand and save the days for ourselves and for our children and their unborn children

It shall be well with Anambra State!

God bless Anambra State

God bless Nigeria

Dalunu

Willie Obiano

Governor