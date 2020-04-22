Coronavirus: Northern Governors Unanimously Ban The Almajiri System

Listen to article

Northern Governors have unanimously agreed to ban the almajiri system as part of efforts to tackle the spread of the Coronavirus Disease.

The Governors reached the agreement at a meeting held via teleconference and coordinated by the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, who is the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs to Lalong, Simon Macham, disclosed details of the meeting in a press statement issued at the end of the meeting on Tuesday.

The statement reads: On border control and lockdown measures, the Northern Governors retained their earlier decision for the States to individually decide on the measure to adopt, but reaffirmed the need for border closures to stop the inter-state spread of the disease, which is rising in the region.

“The Governors also discussed the risk that Almajiri children are exposed to because of the Coronavirus disease where they unanimously decided to totally ban the Almajiri system and evacuate the children to their parents or States of origin.

“They agreed to take a cue from Kano, Kaduna and Nasarawa States who have begun returning Almajiri children to families and States of origin, while those within their States who do not have parents are taken care of by the Government.

“They vowed never to allow the system to persist any longer because of the social challenges associated with it, including the perpetuation of poverty, illiteracy, insecurity and social disorder.”