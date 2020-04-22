Gunmen Kill Two Policemen At Atiku’s Factory In Adamawa

Listen to article

Two police officers have been killed in Adamawa State.

The officers, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gbenga, and an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Yohanna, were said to have been killed while at RicoGado, an animal feeds factory, belonging to Nigeria’s former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

They were said to have been killed by a gunman when they went to inspect a place for posting security operatives at RicoGado.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he believed the officers were set up and killed.

He said, “They went to RicoGado to inspect where to post men, and their armed guard requested to go somewhere; then suddenly someone opened fire on the officers.”

Spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the deaths to our correspondent.

He said, “Yes, I can confirm that two of our officers, DSP and ASP, have been killed, but as to who killed them, or where, I do not know as of now.

“Right now, we have their dead bodies and are waiting for the report as to how they were killed,” he said.

