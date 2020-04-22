Chief Of Staff To Delta Governor Takes Palliatives To Vulnerable Persons In Ughelli North

Listen to article

As part of the efforts to combat the hunger that has befallen Deltans due to the outbreak of “COVID-19”, the Sensitization Team of Olorogun David Edevbie has taken food items to the needy living in the nooks and crannies of Ughelli north local government area of the state.

The Team delivered palliative items to the door-steps of beneficiaries with a message of hope and solidarity from Olorogun David Edevbie, saying that "Covid-19 would soon be a thing of the past", stressing that beneficiaries should be prayerful and adopt all preventive measures to avoid the spread of the virus as advised by health professionals. He appealed that the measures adopted by government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic should be adhered to in good faith.

The Chief of Staff to Delta State Governor, Olorugun Edevbie through his COVID-19 sensitization team has reached out to Deltans via various awareness programs aimed at sensitizing the people on measures to avoid further spread of the virus, to protect their lives & livelihoods.

It would be recalled that the Edevbie COVID-19 Sensitization Team has been working in collaboration with the Delta State Smart Agenda policy of His Excellency, Governor Ifeayin Okowa to ensure that Delta State and Nigeria overcome the deadly CoronaVirus disease.

Places visited by the Team yesterday 20/4/20 include:

Agbarho, Ophori, Ughrughelli, UvwiamaAgbarho, Uvwiamuge Agbarho, Otor-Igwhreko, Ofuoma Ughelli, Egor Street Ughelli, Arho street Ughelli, Igwhenene, Ekuigbo Ughelli, etc

The team thanked members of the public who contacted them via the help hotlines to enable the team reach out to the vulnerable. Other members of the public residing within the Ughelli North LGA are advised to reach out to the team via our help lines.