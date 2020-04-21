Update On Covid -19 In Yobe State: Committee Adopts Resolutions, Recommendations To Control Spread Of Disease

Listen to article

As part of its routine meeting, the committee on prevention and control of COVID -19 in the State under the Chairmanships of His Excellency The Deputy Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana (Wazirin Fune) today Tuesday, 21st April, 2020 held its fifth (5th) meeting at Wawa Hall, Government House Damaturu.

The committee unanimously agreed on the following resolutions and recommendations which was read out by the Hon Commissioner, Home affairs information and culture Hon.Abdullahi Bego shortly after the meeting.

A statement issued Tuesday by Hussaini Mai Suleh, the Press Secretary to H E Hon. Idi Barde, the Deputy Governor, Yobe State:

1- That committee Advises the general public to use face mask whenever they are in public places.

2- The Committee particularly warns Trailer Drivers to desist from carrying any passengers other than the three (3)persons authorized to be on board as earlier announced.

3- Mobile Courts to prosecutes offenders of border closure directive, including drivers and passengers.

4- Security to conduct stop and search operations in major motor parks to ensure that passengers are accounted for.

5- Similarly the committee in its sitting agreed to liaise with hotel owners to ensure that all guests are accounted for and that no guest from areas with confirmed COVID 19 outbreaks is accommodated without authorization.

6- Border communities are called upon to participate actively in the enforcement of border closure and to report any breaches to authorities in the community .

7- Finally the committee strongly reminds people across the State that COVID -19 is a highly contagious and easily transmittable disease. Therefore, social distancing, regular washing of hands and good respiratory etiquette as well as staying at home most of the time are best ways to prevent transmission of the disease.