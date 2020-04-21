Niger Delta Youth Coalition, NDYC condole with President Buhari Over The death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari

Listen to article

A call has gone to the Federal Government to ensure that all public and private hospitals across the country are upgraded to avoid the unnecessary loss of lives resulting from inefficient dispensation of medicines and quack personnel.

This is stated in a condolence letter sent to President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari who allegedly died of corona virus.

In the letter forwarded to President Buhari by the Niger Delta Youth Coalition, NDYC and signed by its National Co-ordinator, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, the non governmental organization, expressed belief that Abba Kyari may not have died of the deadly corona virus disease, "COVID 19" but due to lack of the required equipment to handle his medical case.

The organization wounded why some other persons who were allegedly infected by the corona virus, were successfully treated and discharged to re-unite with their families.

It therefore suggests that the immediate upgrade of all hospitals and clinics across the country, should be compulsory with proper supervision by the relevant federal agencies.

However, the NDYC prayed God to grant the soul of the late Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari eternal rest.

Prince Emmanuel Ogba

(National Coordinator