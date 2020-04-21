FIFA: Coronavirus Will Not Affect $1Bn Investment In Women's Football

Listen to article

Football's World Governing body, FIFA, has said that the outbreak of Coronavirus will not stop Women's football from benefiting from investment worth $1bn (£804m).

This was confirmed by a spokesperson of FIFA in a chat with The Guardian Newspaper. "This funding has already been committed by Fifa and will not be impacted by the current crisis."

The said investment which was announced last year came from the association’s cash reserves and it has doubled Fifa’s investment.

The spokesperson further added that "This funding will be invested into a range of areas in the women's game including competitions, capacity building, development programmes, governance and leadership, professionalisation and technical programmes."

Fifa also confirmed that the women's game would be part of any package to help the sport cope with losses incurred due to coronavirus.

"Women's football is being fully considered as part of this process in order to understand the various needs and impact on stakeholders within the women's game," the spokesperson added.

"Fifa is currently working on possibilities to provide assistance to the football community around the world, including women's football. The exact format and details of this assistance are currently being discussed in consultation with Fifa's member associations, the confederations and other stakeholders.

"As part of these discussions, Fifa is in close contact with key women's football stakeholders via the Professional Women's Football Task Force and the Fifa-Confederations sub-working group on the impacts of Covid-19."