Biafra Nations Youth League - BNYL attacks FG over neglect of Bakassi indigenes

Listen to article

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has berated the Federal government for excluding the displaced people of Bakassi peninsula from the Covid19 palliatives whereas IDPS in Borno have benefited from the palliatives, describing the the FG action as an act of wickedness. The Deputy National Leader of BNYL and head of operations of the groups' BBS online TV, Ebuta Takon Akor said the people of Bakassi and Cross River State contributes tremendously to the Nigerian economy wondering why the government would treat them as irrelevant people.

Takon Akor who is an Ejagham native of Cross River State hinted that the Borno and other northern States were not part of the Presidential lockdown order but have benefitted from palliatives and cash transfer.

"Are the IDPS in Borno more relevant than the Bakassi IDPS, is Borno more economically viable than Cross River?

What do they have that we don't have, we farm rice and yam, our tourism and carnivals is a boost to the economy, we still have oil despite ceding our territories to Cameroon.

Although we know that in the entire Southeast and South south their palliative is a scam". He warned that should the lockdown continues the youths will revolt against blockade of both local and international borders.