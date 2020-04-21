TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

April 21, 2020

COVID -19 Lagos State Records Fresh Deaths

By The Nigeria Voice
#COVID19Lagos Update
No new case of #COVID19 was confirmed in Lagos on 20th April, 2020.

However, #COVID19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos. One of the deceased was a 45 years old Nigerian ; male who returned from India in January, 2020.

The second death involved a 36 year old Nigerian; female with severe underlying health condition. She had no history of travel or contact with any #COVID19 confirmed case.

Total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos now stands at 16


