COVID -19 Lagos State Records Fresh Deaths

#COVID19Lagos Update

No new case of #COVID19 was confirmed in Lagos on 20th April, 2020.

However, #COVID19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos. One of the deceased was a 45 years old Nigerian ; male who returned from India in January, 2020.

The second death involved a 36 year old Nigerian; female with severe underlying health condition. She had no history of travel or contact with any #COVID19 confirmed case.

Total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos now stands at 16