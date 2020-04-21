April 21, 2020 | Headlines
Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 38 New Cases As Toll Hits 665
Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;
23 in Kano
5 in Gombe
3 in Kaduna
2 in Borno
2 in Abia
1 in FCT
1 in Sokoto
1 in Ekiti
As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 188 Deaths: 22
As at 11:10pm 20th April, breakdown of cases by states:
Lagos-376
FCT-89
Kano-59
Osun-20
Oyo-16
Edo-15
Ogun-12
Kwara-9
Katsina-12
Bauchi-7
Kaduna-9
Akwa Ibom-9
Delta-4
Ekiti-4
Ondo-3
Enugu-2
Rivers-2
Niger-2
Benue-1
Anambra-1
Borno-3
Jigawa-2
Abia-2
Gombe-5
Sokoto-1