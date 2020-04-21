Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 38 New Cases As Toll Hits 665

Listen to article

Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

23 in Kano

5 in Gombe

3 in Kaduna

2 in Borno

2 in Abia

1 in FCT

1 in Sokoto

1 in Ekiti

As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 188 Deaths: 22

As at 11:10pm 20th April, breakdown of cases by states:

Lagos-376

FCT-89

Kano-59

Osun-20

Oyo-16

Edo-15

Ogun-12

Kwara-9

Katsina-12

Bauchi-7

Kaduna-9

Akwa Ibom-9

Delta-4

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Enugu-2

Rivers-2

Niger-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Borno-3

Jigawa-2

Abia-2

Gombe-5

Sokoto-1