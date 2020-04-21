April 21:  Confess and Believe

Listen to article

A person is saved by confessing with his mouth and believing in his heart. In Romans 10: 8 – 9, the word that is near us is,“the word of faith we are proclaiming: that if you confess with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

Being born again is difficult for some people to understand because they expect a feeling to accompany the supernatural activity of God. They err, saying, “I prayed this prayer but I don’t feel anything.” The Bible says anyone who wants to be saved must believe and speak – not feel. To be saved, a person must speak with his mouth, “Jesus is Lord.” We say, “God, can’t I do something more exciting than that? How about a light shine down from heaven? How about having me fall down and shake or something? Don’t tell me to just talk!” yet God says, “That’s how faith works.”

When you confess with your mouth and believe in your heart, salvation comes. This truth is crucial to your life and prayers. Your salvation comes by the confession of your mouth and the belief in your heart. When you confessed your faith in the Lord Jesus, He actually became your Lord. In light of this truth, consider the following: if you are born again by your words, if you can be saved from hell and go to Heaven by your words, if there is that much power in what you say, what effect are the other words you speak having on your life? Spend sometime with the Lord considering this truth today.

Note: You can be positively or negatively affected by what you say and believe because every word that comes out of your mouth has been stored up in your heart and you just look for situations to unload it. Let it be that every word from your mouth be words of faith.

Let’s pray: Father, I desire to speak words of faith that will have positive, powerful, eternal effects on my life. Help me to speak your word of truth, every time and all the days of my life, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: 2 Samuel 12-13; Like 16

Words of Life Should Spring from the Heart.