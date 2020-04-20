Lagos State Govt. To Review COVID-19 Lockdown In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Listen to article

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ,has revealed that his government will review the nearly three weeks-long lockdown in the state in the next seven days.

The governor made this known at the second virtual meeting with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) on the COVID-19 Business Challenges and Support saying that “strategic relaxation of the lockdown may be implemented.”

The meeting was convened under the aegies of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), and attended by 28 managing directors/CEOs of organised businesses and companies in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu also promised the CEOs that he would speak to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to address the issues of charges on cash deposits and cheque clearing, especially during the lockdown.

He said he would also speak with the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, to facilitate the fast-tracking of clearance of essential raw materials from Lagos ports as well as speaking with his colleagues in the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to enhance the ease of access to passage for businesses in their states.

“More assistance will be given to (business) organisations involved in packaging to enable them to support other essential sectors,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor, however, sought the assurance of the captains of business community that supply and distribution of essential goods and products would continue in the state.

He urged them: “To ensure stability of prices during this critical period and post COVID-19 period as the purchasing power of the masses would likely be weakened and adversely impacted by the scourge.”