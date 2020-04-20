Heroes Family Overseer, Uto Receives Encomiums For Covid-19 Free Food Distribution

Listen to article

The General Overseer and Senior Pastor of Heroes Aglow Gospel Ministry a.k.a Heroes Family, Pastor Elvis Peters Uto has received encomiums for distributing food free to church members, non members and security personnel enforcing the lockdown order.

The commendations were given by beneficiaries of the church's benevolence in support of government's palliatives to citizens, especially the vulnerable ones.

As usual, after the distribution of food to different centres created by the church - seven in Okpanam and five in Asaba; the distribution team then commenced distribution to security personnel on duty.

One of the police officers at the Maryam Babangida Junction, specifically prayed to God to replenish Pastor Uto and prosper his ministry, for remembering that police men and women on lockdown compliance duty must be hungry and would need food to eat.

The police officers, civil defence officers and DESTMA officers were indeed happy for the gesture, having received big loaves of bread each.

It could be recalled that since the lockdown order three weeks ago, the church sought approval of government to enable it distribute food to its members and non members at designated centres, hence the church would not be holding services.

The State's Covid-19 Committee gave approval as it was a good gesture to support the government in alleviating the suffering citizens would be made to pass through with the stay at home order.

For the past three weeks running, the food distribution network of Heroes Family had been successful, with the church feeding a minimum of 1000 people with rice for the past two weeks and of course, switched to bread from this third week. A Pastor of the church was designated for Asaba axis with a Tundra loaded with food, while a Deacon was designated for Okpanam axis with a Jeep loaded with food for distribution at these centres and security check points from Okpanam to Interbau.