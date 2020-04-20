Airport Closure Extended By 14 Days - Fed. Govt.

Listen to article

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended Airport Closure in the country by 14 more days . This is to help curtail the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who disclosed this on Monday said that the country’s airspace will not be reopened by April 23, as initially planned.

“ As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April, 2020.